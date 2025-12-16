Madhab Dev University Joins Digitizing Assam Initiative

Madhab Dev University on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digitizing Assam project to collaborate on the digitisation of rare books, literary works, journals and manuscripts preserved in and around the university’s vicinity.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of Madhab Dev University Dr Arup Jyoti Chaudhury by Registrar Dr Khiropodo Dutta, and Secretary of the Nanda Talukdar Foundation, Mrinal Talukdar, which is spearheading the Digitizing Assam initiative.

Under the agreement, the university will actively identify and facilitate the digitisation of rare documents, old journals and manuscripts housed within academic institutions, private collections and community spaces in the surrounding areas.

Following the signing of the MoU, Dr Chaudhury, Mr Talukdar and a team of university professors visited a nearby Khamti village, where several manuscripts are preserved inside a Buddhist temple. The visit marked the first on-ground step towards initiating the digitisation work under the collaboration.

Expressing satisfaction over the partnership, Vice-Chancellor Dr Chaudhury said the initiative would begin from such historically significant locations and hoped the collaboration would strengthen efforts to preserve Assam’s diverse literary and cultural heritage through modern technology.

Digitizing Assam is a long-term cultural preservation movement led by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation through a community project, aimed at digitising rare Assamese books, journals, manuscripts and xasipaats and making them searchable and accessible for future generations. The project seeks to bridge the gap between heritage preservation and digital access, while building a robust knowledge repository for researchers, students and the wider public.

