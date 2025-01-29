Maha Kumbh Stampede: Assam Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

In response to the tragic death of Niti Ranjan Pal, a prominent businessman from Assam's Hailakandi district, the Assam government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for his family.

Pal, the owner of the renowned sweet shop "Om Sweets," lost his life in a devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela during the Mauni Amavasya night.

Pal was critically injured while taking part in a ritual bath amidst the overwhelming crowd at the event. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Prayagraj and receiving intensive care, he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident, which occurred around 2 am, resulted in a large number of casualties as millions of pilgrims crowded the Sangam and nearby ghats for the holy dip.

The Assam government has expressed its deep condolences and remains in constant contact with the family to facilitate the return of Pal’s body, reaffirming its commitment to provide necessary support during this difficult time.