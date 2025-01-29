Businessman from Assam's Hailakandi Killed in Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede

A prominent businessman from Assam's Hailakandi district died in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Niti Ranjan Pal, the owner of a sweet shop named "Om Sweets".

As per sources, Pal was seriously injured when he had gone for a ritual bath on the night of Mauni Amavasya on Tuesday.

Sources informed that following his condition, he was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Prayagraj.

It may be mentioned that several people have been feared dead following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. According to reports, the incident took place around 2 am, amidst a massive crowd gathered at the Sangam and other ghats along a 12-km stretch of riverbanks for the Maha Kumbh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Akharas will go ahead with the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh once the crowd reduces.