ADYPU, IIT Guwahati Partner To Set Up India’s First Blast And Impact Research Centre

Ajeenkya DY Patil University’s (ADYPU) Defence Research and Innovation Foundation (DRIF) has joined forces with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG), to establish India's first Blast and Impact Research Centre (BIRC). This pioneering facility is set to address critical challenges related to the protection of military and civilian infrastructure, positioning India as a leader in the development of blast and impact-resistant technologies.

The BIRC will focus on advancing technologies to withstand extreme forces from blasts and impacts, aiming to safeguard both military installations and vital civilian infrastructure like hospitals and government buildings. Prof Dr Nishakant Ojha, a globally recognized scientist and strategic affairs expert, will guide the research at the centre.

In a landmark collaboration, this partnership marks the first of its kind between a private university and a prestigious IIT in the defence sector. The BIRC will feature several cutting-edge research platforms, including:

Impact and Blast Testing Facility : For assessing the structural resilience of materials under extreme conditions.

: For assessing the structural resilience of materials under extreme conditions. Shock Tube Facility : To study material properties and develop systems capable of enduring hypervelocity impacts.

: To study material properties and develop systems capable of enduring hypervelocity impacts. Human Safety Research: Focused on assessing injuries and optimizing safety designs using advanced avatars and real-time health monitoring systems.

Dr Ajeenkya, Chairman of ADYPU, emphasized that the BIRC will contribute significantly to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, advancing indigenous protective technologies. The centre aims to become a global hub for research, development, and innovation in impact resistance, blast protection, and human safety, collaborating with key organizations like DRDO, BARC, and ISRO.

Prof Ojha also introduced SURAKSHA, an innovative Smart Human Armor designed to protect military personnel while offering real-time health monitoring. This advanced kinematic soft armour integrates technology to resist blasts and impacts while tracking critical health metrics like brainwave activity, heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature.

With Prof Ojha’s leadership and expertise in defence and technological sectors, the BIRC is poised to enhance India’s defence capabilities and set global standards in the development of resilient infrastructure and safety technologies.

