Ex-IPS Deboraj Upadhaya appointed APSC Chairman

Former IPS officer Deboraj Upadhaya, serving as a member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), was appointed as the Chairman of the government recruitment body. An official notification dated January 7 informed about his appointment.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 316 of the Constitution of India and Assam Public Service Commission Regulation 1951 (as amended), the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Shri Deboraj Upadhaya, IPS (Retd.), Member, Assam Public Service Commission as Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission with effect from the date of taking over charge,” the notification read.

Upadhaya will replace former IAS officer Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury in the position. Meanwhile, ACS officers Mrigesh N Barua and Bhaskar Phukon have been appointed as members of the commission.

Deboraj Upadhaya is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service. He previously served as the Inspector General of Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID). Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer his oath.

