Malnutrition In Assam At Alarming Position: Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua

Assam state consultation was held on Sunday to address childhood wasting in Assam at the Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC) in Khanapara in Guwahati.

The state government and the Coalition for Food and Nutrition Security (CFNS) have joined hands to chalk out a plan to eradicate malnutrition from Assam.

It may be noted that wasting or low weight for height, which is also known as Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) is a condition of under-nutrition among children. It is calculated by comparing the weight for height of a child with a reference population of well nourished and healthy children as per World Health Organisation's guidelines on Child Growth Standards. Children who suffer from growth retardation tend to be at a greater risk of illness and death.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Chief Secretary of Assam, Jishnu Barua said that childhood wasting especially malnutrition status of the state is in an alarming position.

In his speech the Chief Secretary highlighted on steps being taken by the social welfare department to address the issue of SAM and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) in children of the state. He said that earlier the state social welfare department and its AWCs were obtaining rice from local markets.

But now the government is taking rice from Food Corporation of India which is available at much lower price than earlier and it resulted in a vast amount of saving. With the amount saved, the government is coming out with an improved menu for children in AWCs. "Inclusion of egg in the menu is going to be a game changer", he remarked.