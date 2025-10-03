Man Brutally Killed in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati During Durga Puja

A young man was brutally killed at Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam during the Durga Puja. The shocking murder happened at the Kalibari Jagriti Sangha Durga Puja pandal.

According to the report, the victim, Abinash Rajak, reportedly demanded that a song by singer Zubeen Garg be played while he was dancing at the pandal when, allegedly, after that, a group of 20–25 youths, led by three individuals- Agni Sharma, Sujit Sarkar, and Ratul Bora- assaulted Abinash severely, which left him critically injured. Abhinash was 26 years old.

He was rushed to Gitanagar’s KGMT Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident has sparked intense unrest in the area.

Abinash Rajak’s family has filed a complaint at Chandmari Police Station, and a case has been registered.

Police are now investigating the matter.

Also Read: Chandmari Murder: Security Guard Arrested for Killing Contractor