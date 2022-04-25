Manas NP To Suspend Elephant Safari And Rafting Indefinitely

The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve decided to suspend elephant safari and rafting activities at the park from May 1.

Apart from the safari and rafting, the closure of the upper bungalow, lower bungalow and dormitory at Mothanguri was ordered by the field director of Manas National Park, a statement said.

According to the national park authorities, the order will come into effect from May 1, 2022, until further notice.

Notably, the order was issued last week on Tuesday. It is in line with the orders from Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority.