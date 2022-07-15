Mangaldoi Police Detain 2 For Poaching Exotic Fishes From Orang NP

As many as two poachers were arrested for trying to poach exotic fish species at Orang national park in Assam on Friday.

According to reports, police seized three different varieties of fish from their possession.

Officials said that the fish, locally known as Burka Cheng or Pipli Cheng and are known to be exceptionally beautiful.

A police team from the Mangaldoi Sadar Police Station led the operation during which the poachers were caught.