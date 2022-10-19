Gold Medalist Shivangi Sharma Inaugurates Swimming Pool at down town School

The Down Town School in Guwahati was booming with excitement and vibrancy as Gold Medalist Shivangi Sharma graced the premises of the School this morning for the inauguration of the Swimming Pool.

Shivangi Sharma is a national top freestyle swimmer from Assam. The list of her achievements goes long and glorious. It was Shivangi and her mother who graced the occasion today.

Along with Shivangi Sarma the guests of honour of the event was the Former - Vice Chancellor of Assam Downtown University Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury.

The event was also graced by the Chairman , downtown charity trust Dr. N.N Dutta, Dean of studies, Prof. Bandana Dutta, Trustee Biswa Datta and the Principal Ms Maya Alfred Fernandes.

The downtown school in Assam is one of the premium day boarding school with facilities and innovations to bring about a holistic development in the child in different aspects.

After the inauguration Shivangi stepped inside the pool with much enthusiasm and it was an absolute delight for the children to watch her stroke through the pool from one end to another.

The students were in a festive mood and looked super excited. Principal Maya Fernandes of dtS emphasised about the importance of swimming being a life skill. Shivangi also conveyed the relevance of having sports facility and highlighted that the down town School Guwahati has multiple facets of sports and other co-curricular activities for the growth and advancement of child’s overall growth.

The event ended with the signing off of the swimming pool caps by Ms Sharma.