Mass Exodus from Uriamghat Triggers Panic in Hojai, Chungajan

Tensions flared in Assam's Hojai town on Thursday night after three families, recently evicted from government land at Uriamghat, reportedly attempted to enter the town and seek shelter with relatives. The situation unfolded in the Borpukhuri area, where local residents strongly objected to the families’ presence, fearing fresh encroachment and possible law-and-order issues.

Advertisment

According to sources, the three families, comprising a total of 14 members, had been occupying nearly 10 bighas of government land at Uriam Ghat for the past 35 years. After receiving official eviction notices, the families fled the area in a distressed state and arrived in Hojai, stating that they intended to stay temporarily with relatives in Jugijan.

Their sudden arrival, however, triggered panic among locals in Borpukhuri. Residents resisted their entry, citing fears that those evicted from Uriam Ghat might try to settle illegally in or around their neighbourhood.

"As soon as the government announced the eviction drive in Uriamghat, we noticed people from there moving through our area in trucks," a local resident told reporters. "Over the last three days, many have been passing through. Today, when these families tried to enter our locality, we stopped them and informed the police. We want the authorities to take this seriously. Illegal settlers should not be allowed to enter or settle in our area or any neighbouring villages."

Responding promptly, a team from Jugijan Police Station reached the scene and brought the situation under control. The three families were taken into custody and brought to the Hojai Police Station for questioning and verification.

One of the detained individuals admitted to having lived in Uriamghat without land ownership in the government. land for several years. "We are originally from Nagaon. We had very little land there, so we moved to Uriamghat and settled illegally on government land. After receiving the eviction notice, we left and came here, hoping to stay with relatives in Jugijan," the individual said. "We are three families in total who have come from Uriamghat."

As of now, all 14 individuals remain in police custody as authorities verify their identities and investigate the circumstances of their displacement.

No untoward incidents have been reported, but police are maintaining a strict vigil in the area. Local administration is yet to issue an official statement regarding the movement of evicted families from Uriam Ghat into neighbouring regions.

In Golaghat’s Chungajan area, roads have seen a mass exodus as hundreds of families, evicted or fearing eviction, fled the Rengma Reserved Forest in Uriamghat, transporting their belongings on makeshift vehicles.

According to local sources, the families, who had been allegedly encroaching upon forest land for years, began to vacate the area following eviction notices issued by the authorities. With belongings tied to carts and vehicles, scores of encroachers have been seen leaving the forest en masse, heading toward various locations in Nagaon district, reportedly via Bokajan in Karbi Anglong.

In response to the movement, the Chungajan regional unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has ramped up surveillance and urged local village heads to maintain strict vigilance to prevent the illegal settlers from re-establishing themselves in border areas. The organisation has also appealed to the police and civil administration to verify and register all vehicles transporting these families, ensuring proper documentation and security checks.

Speaking on the issue, a representative of AASU said, “People who had been living illegally in the Uriamghat area are now trying to enter our localities. We urge the government to take this matter seriously. These individuals should not be allowed to settle again, either here or in any nearby areas, without proper verification. The administration must act swiftly to prevent further illegal encroachment.”

The student body has emphasised the need for heightened vigilance to prevent further encroachment in new areas and to ensure that forest land is not illegally occupied again. Meanwhile, the administration has yet to release an official statement on the ongoing movement.

Also Read: SC Issues Notice to Assam Government Over Hasila Beel Eviction in Goalpara