Rosmita Hojai Death: Uttarakhand CM Orders Fair Probe After Appeals From Assam CM, Gaurav Gogoi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that the tragic death of 23-year-old Rosmita Hojai from Assam will be investigated fairly, transparently, and without delay.

Advertisment

Rosmita, a young student from Haflong in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, had travelled to Delhi to appear for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam on June 5. But shortly after the exam, she went missing. Days later, her body was found under suspicious circumstances near the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh.

CM Dhami responded publicly to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s letter on Saturday via X, stating, “We are fully committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and timely investigation. I have directed the state’s DGP to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation into the entire incident.”

To this, CM Sarma responded, "grateful."





The Assam Chief Minister, in his letter, highlighted the deep anguish of Rosmita’s family and urged the Uttarakhand government to “investigate all possible angles” and act firmly if any wrongdoing is found.

"In view of the gravity of the matter and the deep anguish being experienced by her family, I request your kind intervention to ensure that the matter is investigated in a comprehensive and time-bound manner, examining all possible angles. If any criminal involvement is found, I urge that the responsible individuals be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted in accordance with the law, so that justice is delivered,” CM Sarma wrote in his letter to his Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami.

Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi had written a similar letter, calling the incident “tragic and untimely.” He stressed the need to protect young aspirants who travel to different states for education and job opportunities.

“I am writing to you with deep concern regarding the tragic and untimely demise of Ms. Rosmita Hojai, a resident of Dima Hasao district, Assam. Miss Hojai had travelled to Delhi to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination on June 5, 2025, and subsequently went missing on the same day,” the letter by Gogoi read.

“I respectfully urge you to initiate a swift, transparent, and thorough enquiry into this matter. It is imperative that all aspects of the case are investigated, and those responsible, if any, are brought to justice at the earliest possible. Ensuring the safety of all individuals, especially those who travel from other states for educational and professional opportunities, is of utmost importance,” it further added.

Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely death of Rosmita Hojai - a young woman from Assam who had travelled to Delhi to appear for a competitive exam in pursuit of her aspirations.



I have written to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, urging a swift, transparent, and thorough… pic.twitter.com/5RpkUnSFEi — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 14, 2025

According to initial reports, Rosmita had travelled to Shivpuri near Rishikesh on June 6 with two acquaintances - Hemant and another friend - both from Haryana. All three were known to each other from their engineering college days.

Rosmita’s body was later recovered near the river in the Garhwal region. Police say an investigation is underway, but no conclusions have been drawn yet. Suicide has not been ruled out as they mentioned that there are no signs of foul-play.

Also Read: Rosmita Hojai Case: CM Sarma Writes to Uttarakhand CM; Seeks Time-Bound Probe