Massive Protest Erupts in Margherita Over Sophisticated Car Theft Scam

Anger boiled over in Margherita on Monday as over a hundred car owners staged a protest at the Ledo Police Station, demanding action against a sophisticated car theft racket that has left locals financially and emotionally devastated.

The scam reportedly involves unscrupulous car dealers who lured owners with lucrative offers, promising to buy vehicles and making partial advance payments. For two to three months, victims continued to receive regular EMI or rental payments, creating an illusion of legitimacy. However, the vehicles were then sold outside the state without the owners’ consent, often with the alleged assistance of local DTO officials who illegally changed registrations and transferred ownership.

One protester said, “We demand the immediate recovery of all stolen vehicles, including Bolero pickups and 4x4 cars. Over 100 owners have been affected. The perpetrators, including Dipak Jaiswal and Sanjiv Sunar, and their larger network—reportedly linked to Rajasthan—must face strict legal action. Many of us have paid EMIs for over two years only to find our cars sold illegally.”

Authorities have confirmed that three individuals—Dipak Jhah, Dipak Jashwal, and Sanjiv Sonar—have been arrested. However, protesters allege the syndicate extends beyond the region, involving companies such as Mahendar Company and other collaborators.

The scam has left victims grappling with ongoing financial losses and emotional trauma, prompting demands for stricter enforcement and preventive measures. The Ledo Police have pledged to intensify investigations to dismantle the network and safeguard vehicle owners in the region.