Mira Borthakur's FIR Against Assam BJP Demand Over Deleted 'Hateful' Video

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami on Sunday called for counter FIRs against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state over a now-deleted video posted on the latter’s social media handles.

The said video allegedly showed what appeared to be an original video of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holding an air rifle, followed by AI-generated scenes depicting men wearing skull caps and sporting long beards, markers of their Muslim identity. The deleted video, captioned “point blank shot”, showed Sarma firing at those men, being now seen as extreme hatred towards the community.

Borthakur’s call to the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, questioning whether a suo moto case against it will be registered also comes in the backdrop of the state cabinet’s direction on Saturday to the DGP to register cases against former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia, and Borthakur over alleged indecent gestures during a Yatra which Sarma said was disrespectful to the entire women community of Assam.

She wrote in a social media post, “People of Assam, think about this. What is BJP Assam Pradesh trying to convey by posting this photo on social media? Is this what politics is? Are they trying to completely undermine Gaurav Gogoi's intelligence, dedication, and true courage by this method of argument and criticism? On this matter, will the Assam DGP file an FIR on their own and take action against the BJP or not?”

Gaurav Gogoi Pakistan Links

Sarma, on his part, has led a tirade against the current state Congress president, Gaurav Gogoi, over his alleged links to Pakistan. The Chief Minister today addressed a large gathering of media persons, who arrived from across the country in Guwahati, and put forward what he called definite proof of Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi’s Pakistan links.

He presented a large array of proofs that came forth during an SIT investigation into Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national, who leads a non-profit in Pakistan, which allegedly employed Elizabeth Gogoi. Sarma said that the Assam government has decided to approach the Ministry of Home Affairs for direction and will wait for an appropriate central investigating agency to be identified by the ministry to take over further probe into the matter.