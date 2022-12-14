Unidentified Miscreants Burn Down Bikes Belonging to ‘Gang of Devil’

The seized motorcycles belonging to members of ‘Gang of Devil’ were allegedly burnt down by unidentified miscreants during the early hours of Wednesday.

The locals suspected that either irate people have burnt those bikes or the police personnel might be involved in the incident as it were burnt within the boundaries of Bilasipara Police Station.

On Tuesday night, the Dhubri Police apprehended four members of the gang, including the one who posted the video online and the other who caused the accident killing one old lady.

Two of the members arrested have been identified as Akirul Islam and Minhajul Karim.

It may be mentioned that the Gang of Devil had posted a video on social media proudly bragging how one of its members killed a woman in road accident.