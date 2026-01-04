Tezpur University Stakeholders Welcome MoE Move, Await Fair and Transparent Enquiry

After 103 days of sustained and peaceful protests, Tezpur University has received an official resolution from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, addressing the prolonged institutional crisis.

In a joint meeting held on January 2, all internal and external stakeholders-- including the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA), students, and supporting social organisations-- expressed their gratitude to the Ministry for responding to their concerns. The meeting also reaffirmed the need for the urgent appointment of a Pro Vice-Chancellor to initiate the enquiry process and restore administrative and academic stability.

The stakeholders welcomed the constitution of a high-level Enquiry Committee under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, as notified in the Office Memorandum dated December 31, 2025. They expressed cautious optimism that the enquiry will be conducted in a fair, transparent, and unbiased manner, free from political or external interference, with the objective of examining all allegations against Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh and leading to appropriate action.

In this context, the stakeholders announced that the newly appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amarendra Kr. Das will be welcomed to the campus on Monday, with hopes that he will guide the university towards restoring normalcy and institutional integrity.

However, they also reiterated that the movement will continue until the enquiry results uphold justice and their longstanding demands are fully addressed.

