Tezpur University Turmoil: VC Told to Step Aside

The Union Ministry of Education has asked Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to step aside with immediate effect and has set up a three-member enquiry committee to examine complaints and developments linked to the prolonged unrest on the campus, officials confirmed onThursday.

The decision comes after months of agitation at the central university, where students and sections of the teaching community have been staging protests since mid-September, raising concerns over the functioning of the administration and alleged financial and governance lapses. The agitation crossed the 100-day mark earlier this week, culminating in a 24-hour hunger strike by protesters, which intensified pressure on the authorities to intervene.

A senior official from the Ministry of Education said the enquiry committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough examination of all issues surrounding the current situation at Tezpur University, including allegations made against the vice-chancellor. As part of the directive, Singh has been instructed to withdraw from all official responsibilities and remain on leave until the enquiry process is completed.

The panel has been given up to three months to submit its findings to the ministry.

To ensure that academic and administrative work continues uninterrupted, the ministryhas designated Amrendra Kumar Das from the Department of Design at IIT Guwahati to take over as Pro Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University during the enquiry period.