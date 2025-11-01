Sivasagar: TAYPA Holds Massive Rally, Seeks Citizenship for Tai-Ahom and Six Communities

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TAYPA) on Saturday demanded the recognition of the Tai-Ahom community and six other indigenous communities under Assam’s citizenship framework, criticising the Congress for obstructing the process in the past. TYPA President Diganta Tamuli expressed confidence in the state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that the administration is likely to deliver a positive outcome on this long-standing demand.

Speaking at a mass mobilisation program in Sivasagar, Tamuli said that the Tai-Ahom community has been seeking citizenship recognition for over three decades, yet no government has addressed the issue. “Uncontrolled migration from Bangladesh has rendered the Assamese indigenous population a minority in their own land. To safeguard the political and cultural rights of the Assamese, the only solution is granting citizenship recognition to the Tai-Ahom and six other indigenous communities,” he said.

Tamuli accused previous Congress governments of obstructing the path for these six communities by passing proposals in the state assembly that effectively stalled their recognition. “The Congress misled the Tai-Ahom community. Since 2014, in every election, the six communities have rejected Congress because of this betrayal,” he added.

Highlighting recent developments, Tamuli noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the report of the ministers regarding the six communities’ recognition will be discussed in the Assam Legislative Assembly on November 25. “We are optimistic and place our trust in the Chief Minister to deliver a fruitful outcome on November 25,” he said.

Tamuli emphasised that this movement is neither against the Assam government nor the central government, and it is not directed against any particular community. “This is a constitutional demand to ensure the protection of Assamese people from external aggression and to preserve Assam as a state for its indigenous population. We are not seeking recognition for any political gain or to harm other communities,” he added.

According to Tamuli, recognising these six communities will secure Assam as a homeland for indigenous Assamese people, protect 60 per cent of the seats in the Assam Assembly for the Assamese majority, and ensure their political and cultural security. He urged the government to act swiftly to safeguard the rights of the Assamese and grant citizenship recognition to these communities.

