Mridul Islam Laid to Rest; Congress Demands Judicial Inquiry into Case

Mridul Islam, the Congress member who tragically lost his life during a protest in Guwahati on December 18, 2024, was laid to rest by his family and supporters. Islam was buried in his home village in Kamrup district's Boko on Thursday.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah, AICC Secretary and Co-Incharge for Assam PCC Manoj Chauhan, Assam PCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, and several other senior party leaders attended the burial to pay their respects to the young martyr.

Islam’s death occurred during the 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' protest organized by the Assam Congress, which aimed at highlighting various issues facing the state. His loss has deeply saddened party members and the public alike, sparking widespread condemnation of the police action.

Speaking at the occasion, Bhupen Borah emphasized that both the Congress and Mridul Islam’s family members have demanded a judicial inquiry into the case. He also warned that another Janata Bhawan gherao march would be held tomorrow if the government fails to meet their demand. He also demanded an investigation into the use of tear gas by the Assam Police to disperse the crowd.

On the other hand, contradictory statements have emerged after the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march organized by the Assam Congress ended in chaos and tragedy on Wednesday. Conflicting statements by the Guwahati police and the Congress raised questions about the Congress member’s death. Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah, while addressing the media, claimed that the Congress neither sought nor was granted permission for the protest. He stated that protesters crossed two barricades and were stopped at the third, where the police used tear gas rolls to disperse the crowd. Regarding Congress leader Mridul Islam’s death, the Commissioner of Police claimed that he fell sick after drinking water in his vehicle.