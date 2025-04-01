Mystery Surrounds Man's Death in Assam's Amingaon, Probe On

A dead body was discovered in the watchman’s room of Amingaon’s New Saraighat Bridge under mysterious circumstances. The man, believed to be over 50 years old, was found hanging in the room. This incident has created quite a stir among the people.

The deceased has been identified as Moneshwar Borgohain, a resident of Kabaitari village in Jogipara, Bongaigaon district.

The Amingaon police have arrived at the scene to investigate the suspicious incident.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a prisoner lodged at Silchar Central Jail, identified as Pintu Rajput, was found dead in his cell in the morning. According to the sources, he allegedly died by suicide, hanging himself with a bed sheet.

Rajput has been in custody for reportedly stealing more than 10 cows. His death created a stir inside the jail.

Authorities were immediately informed, and police arrived at the scene to begin legal proceedings related to the case. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.