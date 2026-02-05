Nagaon Court Begins Final Hearing In Abhi-Neel Lynching Case

The Nagaon Sessions Court Today began a three-day hearing in the Abhijit Nath and Nilotpal Das lynching case, which took place in 2018 at Karbi Anglong.

The hearing, scheduled to continue till February 7, involves final arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. The case relates to the brutal killing of Abhijit Nath and Nilotpal Das at Panjuri village in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on June 8, 2018, an incident that had sent shockwaves across the state and the country.

Out of the 45 accused named in the case, 12 were eyewitnesses to the incident. While five of them supported the prosecution’s version of events, seven turned hostile, leading to delays in the trial. In view of the contradictions in their testimonies, the court had earlier ordered cross-examination of the witnesses.

After a long procedural journey, the court has now fixed dates for hearing detailed arguments from both sides from Today to February 7. Following the conclusion of these arguments, the court is expected to move towards delivering its verdict. However, the number of hearing days may be extended depending on defence applications.

Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar appeared for the prosecution and presented detailed arguments before the court. The hearing was attended by Ajit Nath, father of the late Abhijit Nath, and Gopal Chandra Das, father of Nilotpal Das. Members of the Abhi-Neel Smriti Raksha Samiti were also present in court.