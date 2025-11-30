Nagaon Eviction Drive Enters Second Day, Hundreds of Families Displaced

The eviction drive in Nagaon's Lutumari Forest Reserve entered its second day on Sunday, with authorities continuing to clear multiple households.

Around 1,700 families had illegally occupied 5,962 bighas of forest land in the Lutumari area, building villages and settling there over the years.

Following prior warnings from the Forest Department and local administration, many residents had vacated voluntarily.

However, for those who remained there, bulldozers were brought in again today to demolish homes.

On Saturday, nearly 1,200 families were evicted, while the remaining households will face demolition on the second day.

In one instance, a mosque was demolished, yet some residents were seen offering prayers for the last time in front of the ruins.

Authorities also evicted individuals who had paid land revenue to the state’s revenue department or held landless certificates, emphasising that no exceptions would be made in the reserved forest area.

Also Read: ASSAM: Nagaon Administration Prepares for Major Eviction in Lutumari Reserve Forest