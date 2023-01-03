AIUDF, AAMSU Have No Say In Delimitation Process: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the government does not need any support from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) regarding the re-designation of electoral boundaries in the state.

CM Sarma was in Raha in the Nagaon district of Assam where he made the comments. He was there on Jongal Balahu Diwas where he gave official recognition of the government to the occasion.

Addressing a gathering there, the Assam CM said, “AIUDF and AAMSU have no role to play in the creation or omission of districts as well, and will not have anything to do with it in the future too. We do not require their support for the process.”

Speaking about the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) chief Paresh Baruah, CM Sarma said, “I am not asking Paresh Baruah to give up any of his rights. I cannot come to the negotiation table with him till there is sovereignty.”

“It is the people of Assam who will guide the state government as well as ULFA,” he further added.