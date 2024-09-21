Assam: 2 Absconding Dhing Rape Accused Arrested By Police

Two accused of raping a minor girl in Assam's Dhing on Friday have been arrested by the police after an early morning operation today. This comes after they allegedly abducted a minor girl, took her to a secluded place and raped her.
Fuzail Ahmed and Ishrafil Hussain were arrested by Dhing police and are being questioned over the matter. Having committed the crime, they absconded from the scene after locals chased after them.
On Friday, the two bike-borne assailants forcefully abducted a minor girl and raped her in a secluded place in Assam's Dhing. The survivor was rushed to a Nagaon hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The incident occurred barely a month after massive uproar over the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dhing.
The girl and her younger brother were returning home after dropping their grandmother when the two sexual predators arrived on a motorcycle and forcefully took the girl. They gagged her mouth and drove away leaving her younger brother in peril. The locals came out after hearing his cries for help and recovered the girl, however, it was too late by the time and the rapists had fled the scene.
A local resident said, "This happened near my home. I came out after hearing screams for help. Other villagers also stepped out and we chased after the duo, but they managed to escape. We came to know that they had taken the girl on their motorcycle and raped her."
"We know them, they are locals. They used to work at my shop. The incident occurred at around 11 pm. We came to know later that she was raped," said another villager, demanding strict action against the accused.