Assam: Brick Kiln Owner Stabbed To Death In Nagaon

The owner of brick kiln was murdered by unknown assailants in the Nagaon district of Assam, officials informed on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Roumari village near Hatipara in the Nagaon district, last night. Miscreants entered the victim’s house at around 10 pm and struck him down with sharp weapons.

Officials identified the victim as Mujibur Rahman. He was the owner of a brick kiln. Rahman also worked as teacher at a government-run school in the locality, informed the police.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the cold-blooded murder has not come to the fore yet. Police are also yet to identify any suspects in connection with the incident.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated by the police and the hunt is on for the culprits, an official added.

