Assam: Over 35 Lakhs In Fake Notes Seized, 2 Held In Nagaon

Nagaon Police in Assam arrested two people along with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), officials informed on Thursday.
As per initial information, the two were arrested in an operation conducted at Dhing Gate in the Nagaon district of Assam.
Police said that they had received specific inputs of a fake currency printing den at the said location, based on which the operation was carried out.
During the operation two culprits were nabbed red handed. Officials identified the two as Sharafat Ali and Noor Hussain, residents of Juria.
Moreover, fake notes amounting to Rs 33,52,500 were seized by the police. The miscreants had planned to release the notes and bring them into circulation, however, their plans were foiled, officials added.
Meanwhile, apart from the fake currency notes, police also seized a vehicle from the possession of the two culprits. The car had Arunachal Pradesh registration numbers opening up possibilities of an interstate racket.
The seized car had registration numbers AR 01 N 3120, police officials informed.
Earlier on January 10, Kampur Police in Assam carried out an operation at Raha in Nagaon during which fake Indian currency notes were seized.
The operation was carried out based on specific inputs, officials informed. As many as three persons were detained by the police during the raids, they added.
Kampur Police identified those detained during the drive as Anarul Ali, Najrul Islam and Sahab Uddin. Officials informed that fake currency printing machines and fake notes were recovered from the possession of all three.
In a massive search operation conducted by the police, large number of fake notes was seized and four persons were arrested in Assam’s Mangaldoi in May, last year.
According to police reports, four persons were travelling from Guwahati to Tezpur in a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01 AF 9389. The police seized five mobile phones from their possession.
The arrested persons were identified as Sahed Ali Sheikh, Rabiyul Hussain, Manowar Hussain and Sohidul Mandal. All the four arrested persons were from Garo Hills in Meghalaya.