Assam: Police Detain 10 In Connection With Child Marriages In Raha

Amid a crackdown by Assam Police on child marriages in Assam, another 10 violators were detained in Raha on Thursday.

As per reports, Nagaon Police in Assam arrested 10 people on charges of underage marriages from the district’s Raha town.

They were held after extensive operations carried out across different parts of Raha, officials informed.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma updated about the number of arrests made across the state in connection with the crackdown on child marriages.

CM Sarma informed that so far, as many as 2,666 arrests have been made in the matter across Assam. This has risen from 2,441 arrests as of February 6.

The Assam CM took to Twitter to inform about the arrest count. He wrote, “Our crackdown against child marriage continues with 2,666 arrests made so far.”

“The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime,” he further wrote.

Earlier on Monday, the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that the number of arrests in connection with child marriages in the state stood at 2,441.