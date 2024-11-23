Bride’s Family Murdered in Assam: Were Killers Targeting the Wedding or Family?

The Garajan village in Nagaon's Rupahihat was left shaken by the gruesome murders of four individuals inside the residence of Gunadhar Sarkar. The victims include three members of the Sarkar family—Gunadhar Sarkar (a retired Jal Jeevan Mission employee), his wife Sarojini, and daughter Jayasmita—and a fourth person identified as Anupam Sutradhar, whose presence at the scene has raised several suspicions.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, has left the region in shock. Police recovered Anupam’s motorcycle, bearing registration number AS 02 AA 9413, from outside the Sarkar residence, further intensifying the mystery. Initial investigations revealed that there had been a prolonged dispute between Gunadhar Sarkar’s family and Anupam Sutradhar, with a case already lodged at Nagaon Sadar Police Station.

The killings occurred just days before the wedding of Gunadhar’s eldest daughter, Nabasmita Sarkar, a TET teacher residing in Nagaon. Preparations for the wedding were underway, and her brother, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarkar, was reportedly out shopping at the time of the attack.

Bhaskar has alleged that Anupam, a resident of Nagaon, may have been involved in the conflict, as tensions had been brewing between the two parties for some time. However, the discovery of Anupam's body among the victims raises further questions. Was Anupam a perpetrator who fell victim to retaliation, or was he lured and killed along with the Sarkar family?

The case has now been handed over to the CID for a detailed investigation. The CID team, which arrived overnight, is exploring various angles, including the connection between the recovered motorcycle, the Sarkar family’s ongoing dispute with Anupam, and the motive behind the killings.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon police have confirmed that the identities of all four victims have been established, but the exact circumstances surrounding the massacre remain unclear. The top officials of CID are working to determine whether this was a targeted attack or a more complex plot involving multiple parties.