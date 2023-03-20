CRPF Jawan Among 4 Others Held with Drugs in Assam’s Nagaon

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan among four others were apprehended in connection with a seizure of suspected heroin in Assam’s Nagaon district, as per reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the Nagaon Police seized 18.14 grams of drugs which is suspected to be drugs.

In connection with the seizure, the police apprehended a CRPF jawan, identified as Subrata Bhatta.

Subrata Bhatta is a constable at 34 BNC RPF camp.

Meanwhile, four others were apprehended along Bhatta who have been identified as Sahidul Rahman, Safikul Rahman, Phurkhan Ali, Fakruddin.

The police further seized one vehicle and five mobile phones from their possession.

Earlier on March 1, a suspected drug peddler was stabbed to death by two miscreants in broad day light in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar locality.

The incident took place nearby the pro-talk ULFA designated camp at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district, almost 3 km away from the Kakopathar police station.

The deceased was identified as Bhaikon Sonowal (42).

According to police sources, a heated argument had broke out between the suspected drug peddler Bhaikon and two other persons over an issue, following which, one of the miscreants took out a sharp weapon and stabbed Bhaikon on his stomach and chest.

The miscreants then managed to escape from the spot on a bike. It was suspected that two miscreants headed toward Kumsang Tea Estate.