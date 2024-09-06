Dhing Gang Rape: 2 Accused Surrender Before Nagaon Police

In a significant development to the Dhing minor girl gang rape case, two accused surrendered before the police on Friday. The duo was on the run since the incident occurred on August 22.
The two individuals have been identified as Faridul Islam Khan and Gulap Uddin. They arrived at the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) office to surrender.
The 14-year-old girl, a class 10 student, was returning home from tuition when she was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Nagaon district's Dhing. She was found in a semi-conscious state near a pool.
After some locals spotted her and alerted the police, she was rescued and rushed to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was referred to Nagaon.
According to local residents who rescued her, she was lying on the road without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued. "We saw a girl was lying near a pond with her cycle lying beside her. We went to her and asked what happened. She said three men raped her. We demand the culprit to be arrested within 12 hours," they said.
Protests erupted in Dhing after the incident came to light. Student unions including AASU and other civil society organizations called a bandh in the region on Friday. Women and local residents took to the streets to demand justice and arrest of all culprits involved. Roads were blocked by protestors demanding swift action from the government and the police.
Directing the DGP to head to Dhing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, "The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE."
Meanwhile, on August 24, one of the accused in the gang-rape died by drowning. The police later recovered his body from a local water body.
Tafajjul Islam, reportedly tried to jump custody and fell into a pond. However, he could not be saved and the police later pulled his body out.
Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka said, "The accused was taken to the crime scene when he pulled away from the official and fell into a pond. We immediately cordoned the area and SDRF was called in. However, his body was recovered after some time."
"The search for the other suspects is also underway and they will be apprehended soon," Deka added.
An enquiry has been initiated into the death of Tafajjul Islam. Hojai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pallav Tamuly, who has been entrusted with the probe, reached the scene of the incident on Wednesday evening and conducted a preliminary inspection.