Nagaon Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 20 Cr In Major Bust

A massive consignment of narcotics was seized during a late-night raid in Assam’s Nagaon district, officials informed on Sunday.
According to Nagaon Police, the anti-narcotics raid was carried out based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid. During the raid a total of 18 kilograms of heroin was seized.
As per reports, a team of Nagaon police intercepted a sedan car at Jakhalabandha. While searching the vehicle, police came across the heroin consignment which was seized.
Moreover, police arrested one person, the driver of the car in connection with the massive drug bust in Nagaon.
Nagaon Police officials mentioned that they estimate the entire seizure to be worth around Rs 20 crores.
An investigation into the massive heroin bust has been initiated and Nagaon Police is looking into every possible angle.
Earlier on February 25, Nagaon Police in Assam carried out an anti-narcotics operation in Juria during which six people including a woman were apprehended, officials informed.
As per initial reports, a joint operation was carried out based on specific inputs at a residence at Naga Bandha near Juria in the Nagaon district of Assam.
Officials informed that the residence of Saiful Islam had been raided by raided jointly by a team consisting of both Nagaon Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.
During the joint raid led by CRPF and Nagaon Police, huge quantities of narcotic substances were recovered. According to officials, as many as 15 boxes filled with illicit drugs were seized during the raids.
Meanwhile, six people including a woman were detained by the officials during the operation in Nagaon’s Juria. Those apprehended were identified as Anarul Hussain, Inamul Haque, Sahidul Islam, Saiful Islam, Mainuddin and Johora Khatun.
Moreover, along with the major drug bust in Nagaon, officials also recovered Rs 5 lakhs in cash, three motorcycles and an e-rickshaw.
Nagaon Police said that an investigation into the matter has been launched and those detained will be processed as per the law.