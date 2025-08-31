Nagaon’s Silent Cry: A Son’s Shoulders Carry What Fate Crushed

Nagaon town has become the backdrop of a story that tugs at the heartstrings, a tale of a son’s unyielding love and sacrifice. For the past three months, a 16-year-old boy has been seen carrying his paralysed father on his back through the busy streets, desperately seeking help to keep his family alive and his father treated.

Once the family’s only breadwinner, the father had supported them with a modest betel nut shop. But tragedy struck when both his legs gave way to paralysis, shattering the family’s source of income overnight. With no savings, no resources, and no relatives to turn to, the weight of survival and hope fell squarely on the shoulders of his young son.

The boy, with a determination far beyond his years, told reporters that the only way to keep his father’s treatment going is by collecting alms from strangers on the streets. “This is the only way we can manage money for my father’s medicines,” he said, as he balanced the frail man on his back. His words carried not just desperation, but also the helplessness of a child forced to shoulder burdens no child should bear.

Adding to their misery, the boy alleged that the little government support they once received had stopped for the last three months. Despite promises, they have neither received financial aid under welfare schemes nor the wheelchair meant for the differently-abled. “We are left to suffer,” the boy said, his voice a mix of pain and resilience.

This heartrending saga sharply contrasts the troubling realities of modern society, where countless parents face neglect, abuse, or abandonment by their children, often ending up in old-age homes while their sons and daughters lead lives of comfort.

