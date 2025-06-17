NCST Seeks Urgent Report on Tribal Land Row in Umrangso

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a stern reminder to the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district over the alleged acquisition of indigenous tribal land for the proposed establishment of a cement factory in the Umrangso region of Assam.

In an official letter dated June 13, 2025, the Commission noted with concern that despite its earlier notice dated March 7, 2025, no Action Taken Report (ATR) or response has been received from the district administration on the matter.

The issue came to the fore following a representation submitted by tribal rights activist Rahul Teron, who raised alarm over the acquisition of tribal lands in villages such as Borolokhindong, Sikipedia, Checkso, Borolobang, Chotolobang, and other adjoining areas in Umrangso. The proposed industrial project is feared to displace local indigenous communities, potentially violating constitutional safeguards meant for Scheduled Tribes.

Citing the delay, the Commission has now urged the Deputy Commissioner’s office to submit a detailed report on the steps taken in this regard within seven days of receiving the letter. The NCST has also warned that failure to comply may compel the Commission to invoke its quasi-judicial powers under Article 338A of the Indian Constitution, including issuing summons for personal appearance before the Commission.

The letter, signed by an official of the Commission, reiterates the constitutional mandate of the NCST to safeguard the rights and welfare of Scheduled Tribes. It also underscores the sensitivity surrounding land rights in the Sixth Schedule hill district, where large-scale industrial activity has often triggered unrest and resistance from local tribal populations.