Bodoland Land Row Boils Over: Protesters Threaten 'Self-Immolation'

Tension continues to escalate in Parbatjhora as massive protests rage against the Adani Group’s proposed activities in the region. Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets with brooms in hand, symbolically denouncing the project and the government's role in facilitating it. The demonstration marks a new flashpoint in the wider land justice movement across Assam, with Kokrajhar becoming the latest epicentre of public outrage over land demarcation for the proposed thermal power plant.

Since early yesterday morning, demonstrators have remained steadfast at the protest site, holding banners and shouting slogans. The situation intensified overnight, with protestors burning an effigy of Pramod Boro in a dramatic show of anger and defiance. Loud chants of anti-government slogans echoed through the night.

One of the protesters voiced strong resentment, stating, "Promod Boro may belong to the Boro community by name, but he doesn't carry the spirit or blood of our people. Everything he says is a lie. We are prepared to shed our blood, but we will never give away our land to the Adani Group. If our voices continue to be ignored, we will keep protesting with even greater determination in the days ahead."

A tense standoff now exists at the protest site, on one side, a large force of police personnel in full riot gear, and on the other, thousands of resolute protestors, many of whom have vowed to shed blood but not give up their land.

The situation took a dangerous turn when a few protestors reportedly poured petrol on themselves in an act of extreme protest. Others were seen throwing water bottles at police officers in a show of resistance. Protestors have demanded the immediate withdrawal of police forces from the protest site, asserting that their presence is further inflaming the situation.

Senior police officials are present on the ground, closely monitoring the rapidly deteriorating situation as tensions continue to mount.

