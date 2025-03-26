Assam CM Discusses Key Issues with NDA MPs in New Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held an extensive discussion with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Assam on Tuesday late evening at his official residence in New Delhi. The meeting focused on key developmental issues and parliamentary initiatives concerning the state.

During the hour-long deliberation, the Chief Minister lauded the MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for effectively raising significant issues related to Assam in Parliament. The discussions also revolved around ongoing development projects and strategies to accelerate Assam’s growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister sought feedback from the MPs and discussed a roadmap for future initiatives. He also encouraged them to provide suggestions on additional measures that could be undertaken for the welfare of the people.

Among the MPs present at the meeting were Dilip Saikia, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Pradan Baruah, Pabitra Margherita, and others. The parliamentarians engaged in comprehensive discussions with the Chief Minister on various issues affecting the state and its residents.

Following the meeting, CM Sarma took to platform 'X' and shared his thoughts, stating, "Had a great meeting with distinguished NDA MPs from Assam in New Delhi. They are doing commendable work in raising pertaining issues of our people in the national capital. We exchanged notes on how we can better synergise our collective efforts to accelerate Assam’s progress, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji."