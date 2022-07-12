NE’s 1st Urology & Kidney Institute ‘IUKD’ To Come Up at Sonapur

The first-ever medical institution for Kidney disease in Northeast will come up at Sonapur in Guwahati in 2023. The Institute of Urology & Kidney Diseases (IUKD) in Sonapur will start from January, 2023.

The advanced treatment for kidney and urology will be provided in the hospital. The disease of kidney is rising at an alarming rate in Assam and people have to rush outside for better treatment but now the treatment will be available in Assam too with the opening of this new institute which will have 100-bed.

The hospital will be headed by one of the top Urologists of India and Assam son Dr. Arup Kumar Nath and under his leadership, a skilled and experienced team of doctors will provide the treatment.

Dr. Nath is a MS, MCH, Train in Adv. Lap& Laser and will be the chief consultant and urologist in the hospital. The other doctors who will be available in the hospital are Dr. Debojit Baishya, Dr. Anup Dutta Baruah, Dr. Mastakim Ahmed and Dr. Nitul Baishya.

With this new hospital, Sonapur will now be the centre for advanced treatment for kidney in the country. The surgery will also be conducted through robot.

Notably, Dr. Nath and his team have also set a record by a successful kidney surgery of a 2-month-old baby.

The other facilities which will be available in the hospital are kidney transplantation unit, dialysis unit, ESWL (Extra Corporeal Shock Wave LTIHOTRIPSY), State of the art ICUs, Blood Bank, Uroflometry test & Uro-Nephro related test etc.

Dr. Nath has treated more than 500 Thuliam Laser, more than 15 thousand Minimally Invasive Urology cases, more than 700 ESWL cases, more than 8000 Laparoscopy urology patients.

Dr. Nath is a leading Urological laser and Advanced Laparoscopic urologist in India. He has established many milestones in Urological history of India.