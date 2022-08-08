Newly Built Dhubri Medical College Gets Nod For 100 MBBS Seats

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the newly built Dhubri Medical College got approval for an intake of 100 seats for MBBS course.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM mentioned that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the intake of 100 seats for the newly built ninth medical college of the state.

He wrote, “Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment & Rating Board under the National Medical Commission.”