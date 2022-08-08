Assam

Newly Built Dhubri Medical College Gets Nod For 100 MBBS Seats

Admissions to the college will commence from the academic year 2022-23 after it received the nod from the NMC.
The newly built Dhubri Medical College gets NMC nod | Image: Screengrab from video on YouTube
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the newly built Dhubri Medical College got approval for an intake of 100 seats for MBBS course.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM mentioned that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the intake of 100 seats for the newly built ninth medical college of the state.

He wrote, “Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment & Rating Board under the National Medical Commission.”

Meanwhile, admissions to the college will commence from the academic year 2022-23 after it received the nod from the NMC.

It may be noted that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NMC had issued a letter of intent on July 8 for 100 seats for Dhubri Medical College.

