The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday announced cancellation, partial cancellation, short termination, and short origination of trains in the Badarpur Hill section owing to heavy rain and landslides in Lumding in Assam.
The decision was taken keeping in mind the landslides and water logging in several areas due to heavy rainfall in the region.
The notification read, “In view of water logging and landslides due to heavy rain at km 113/4-5 between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao, at Km 131/1-2 between Bandarkhal and Ditokcherra sections and other several locations in Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Lumding division, services of several trains have been cancelled and partially cancelled, short terminated and short originated.”
Partially Cancellation/Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains
Train No 15888 Guwahati Badarpur Tourist express commencing journey on 14 May 2022 has been short terminated at Langting and will remain partially cancelled in between Langting and Badarpur.
Train No 15887 Badargur Guwahat Tourist express, commencing journey on 14 May 2022 has been short originated at Langting and will remain partially cancelled in between Badarpur and Langting.
Train No. 15615 Guwahati-Silchar express, commencing journey on 13 May, 2022 has been short terminated at New Haflong and will remain partially cancelled in between New Haflong and Silchar. The train will run as passenger special with the stoppage of 15616 Sichar-Guwahati express in open timings.
Train No. 13173 Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha express commencing journey on 13 May, 2022 has been short terminated at Maibang and remained partially cancelled between Maibang and Agartala.
Train No. 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 14 May, 2022 has been short terminated at Badaraur, originated at Madang and will remain partially canceled between Badarpur and Maibang.
Train No. 12504 Agartala - Bangalore Cant Humsafar express commencing journey on 14 May, 2022 has been short terminated at Badarpur and will remain partially cancelled between Badarpur and Bangalore Cant.
Train No. 01665 Rani Kamalapati-Agartala special, commencing journey on 12 May, 2022 has been short terminated at Lumding and will remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Agartara.
Train No. 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati special commencing journey on 16 May, 2022 will be short originated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati.
Train No, 14038 New Delhi-Silchar express commencing journey on 12 May 2027 has been short terminated at Lunding and will remain partiary cancelled between Lumding and Silchar.
Train No 02983 Bangalore Cant-Agartala special commencing journey an 11 May, 2022 has been short terminated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled in between Guwahati and Agartala.
Train No. 02984 Agartala-Bangalore Cant special commencing journey on 17 May, 2022 will be short originated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled in between Agartala and Guwahati.
Cancellation of trains
Train No. 15641 Silchar-New Tinsukia express, commencing journey on 14 May, 2022 has been cancelled between Silchar and New Tinsukia.
Train No 15642 New Tinsukia-Silchar express commencing journey on 15 May, 2022 will remain canceled between New Tinsukia and Silchar.
Train No. 15626 Agartala - Deoghar express, commencing journey on 14 May, 2022 has been cancelled between Agartala and Deoghar.
Train No. 15625 Deoghar Agartala express, commencing journey on 16 May, 2022 will remain canceled between Deoghar and Agartala.
Tram No 15611 Guwahati - Silchar express, commencing journey on 14 May, 2022 has been cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.
Train No 15615 Guwahati-Silchar express commencing on or 14 May, 2022 he been cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.