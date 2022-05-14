NF Railway Announces Cancellation, Delays In Trains Due To Heavy Rains

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday announced cancellation, partial cancellation, short termination, and short origination of trains in the Badarpur Hill section owing to heavy rain and landslides in Lumding in Assam.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the landslides and water logging in several areas due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The notification read, “In view of water logging and landslides due to heavy rain at km 113/4-5 between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao, at Km 131/1-2 between Bandarkhal and Ditokcherra sections and other several locations in Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Lumding division, services of several trains have been cancelled and partially cancelled, short terminated and short originated.”

Partially Cancellation/Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains