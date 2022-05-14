Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Bus Kills 4, Injures 10 Others

As many as four people were killed including a child and 10 other people were left with injuries after a speeding bus overturned after hitting a motorcycle in the Sandila area of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Ashish (20), Sushma (30), Ruhi (2), and Sarla (35). All of them are residents of Hardoi, reported ANI.
The families of the deceased were immediately informed about the accident, informed additional superintendent of police East Hardoi, Anil Kumar Yadav.
The bodies of the deceased are yet to be sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sandila for treatment.
Yadav said, “The accident took place near PepsiCo company in Kotwali Sandila area of Hardoi district. A speeding private bus hit the bike coming from the opposite side and later fell into the ditch after losing control. 10 passengers on the bus were seriously injured while those on the bike died on the spot.”
The official also said that the deceased had gone to meet their relatives in the Sandila area. The accident took place on their way home.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the matter and the police have initiated further proceedings in the case accordingly.