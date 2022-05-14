Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Bus Kills 4, Injures 10 Others

As many as four people were killed including a child and 10 other people were left with injuries after a speeding bus overturned after hitting a motorcycle in the Sandila area of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish (20), Sushma (30), Ruhi (2), and Sarla (35). All of them are residents of Hardoi, reported ANI.

The families of the deceased were immediately informed about the accident, informed additional superintendent of police East Hardoi, Anil Kumar Yadav.

The bodies of the deceased are yet to be sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sandila for treatment.