Night Bus Services Suspended Indefinitely at Assam-Arunachal Border

Night bus services between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been disrupted indefinitely following a protest by bus drivers at the Sadiya border. Drivers have decided to halt all night bus operations from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh until their demands are addressed.

The protest stems from grievances over illegal extortion and harassment at check gates in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley. According to the drivers, upon entering Arunachal Pradesh, buses are forced to pay various illegal fees. Currently, passengers reportedly have to pay an extra ₹50 on top of the regular ₹30 fare at the check gate. In addition, bus operators are allegedly required to give unauthorised contributions of up to ₹15,000 per bus to certain groups or organisations.

During the protest, members of the Night Bus Drivers’ Association gathered at the Shanti Pur check gate on the Assam-Arunachal border to voice their concerns. The association has demanded immediate intervention by the Dibang Valley district administration to resolve the issue.

The drivers warned that unless the matter is addressed promptly, night bus services between Roing and Assam will remain suspended indefinitely, causing significant disruption for passengers travelling across the border.

