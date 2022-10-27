Nipon Goswami: Life and Career (1942-2022)

Starting his career as a child artist in 1957, veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami breathed his last on Thursday morning at around 9.15 AM at Nemcare Hospital.

According to reports, Goswami left for heavenly abode at around 9.15 am at the age of 80 years. He had been admitted to the hospital on October 24 and was under the treatment with an expert team of doctors monitoring his health. However, early today morning, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Life and Career

A veteran film and theatre actor, Nipon Goswami is known for his work in the Assamese film industry. After starting his career with stage, after which he made his silver screen debut with the film Sangram, in 1968.

Some of his known work can be seen in films like Dr. Bezbaruah (1970), Shakuntala Aru Sankar Joseph Ali (1984), Hiya Diya Niya (2000), Antaheen Jatra (2004), Borolar Ghor (2012) And Gaane Ki Aane (2016). Apart from his work In Assamese film industry, he has been a part of Hindi films like Debut With Do Bhai (1968), Jaggu (1975), Kaal Sandhya (1991), Daman (2001) and Purab Ki Awaz (2017).

His 2017 release includes the film Sesh Angika. Directed by Pronoy Phukan, the movie along with Nipon Goswami stars Jayanta Bhagabati and Nayan Nilim in important roles. His 2019 release includes Seema - The Untold Story.

Also Read: Breaking: Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Passes Away

He was born on 3rd September 1942 at Kolibari in Tezpur, Assam. His father Chandradhar Goswami was a famous actor and his mother Nirupama Goswami was a singer. He did his primary schooling from Kolibari LP School. After that he moved to Tezpur Govt. HS School.

After completed his B.A. he went Calcutta for the interview in Pune Film Institute. In 1965, he went to Pune for his acting training. Subhash Ghai, Navin Nischol, Shatrughan Sinha etc. were his classmates.

He debuted in the Assamese film industry as a child artist in the movie Piyali Phukan, directed by Phani Sarma in 1957. As a lead actor, Sangram was his first Assamese film and a hit movie. His next movie Dr. Bezbaruah released in 1969 brought him recognition as a star to act in many movies in coming years. He also acted in few Hindi movies as a character actor.

He has been actively involved in mobile theatres, notably, Abaahan, Kohinoor, Hengul, and Shakuntala. He also appeared in few TV serials like Writu aahe writu jaai'.

Condolences poured in from the political leaders and film industry following the death of the veteran actor.

“Devastated with the news of veteran actor Nipon Goswami passing away. He will always be remembered for his great body of work and portraying various roles reflecting the people of Assam on the silver screen. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers. Prayers,” Minister Keshab Mahanta wrote in a tweet.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also paid tribute to the veteran actor. In a tweet he wrote, “The polestar of Assamese cinema is no more. Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Nipon Goswami. A star since the 1960s, Nipon da had captivated the hearts of audience and his death brings an end to a golden era.”

“A big loss for Assamese film industry and the social-cultural field of Assam as veteran actor Nipon Goswami passes away. My heartfelt condolences to his family and scores of admirers. I pray to Almighty for eternal peace of his soul. Om Shanti!,” Minister Atul Bora wrote in a tweet.

“A veteran actor of Assamese cinema and a thorough gentleman with class! Thank you Nipon Khura for such beautiful memories! Peace to your soul! 🙏🏼🪔

Will miss you ♥️ #NiponGoswami,” noted singer Angaarag PaPon Mahanta tweeted.