NIT Silchar Assistant Professor Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, is once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The authorities of the institute have suspended Dr. D.K. Raju, an assistant professor in the Electrical Engineering department, following allegations of attempted sexual harassment that were levelled against him.

As per sources, the assistant professor tried to sexually harass a first-year BTech student of the institute. The incident led to a massive protest in the NIT Silchar campus, with hundreds of students gathering in front of the faculty quarters late on Thursday night, demanding his suspension and arrest. The protest continued through the night, prompting the deployment of police personnel within the NIT premises.

Reportedly, the victim informed other students about the incident, following which students assembled and launched a protest outside the faculty quarters. As the agitation intensified, the NIT authorities convened an emergency meeting and, around 3 AM, issued an order suspending the accused assistant professor.

Following the suspension, the students temporarily withdrew their protest but warned of further demonstrations if Dr. Raju was not arrested. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against him at the Ghungoor Police Station.