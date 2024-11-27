Assam: Female Warden Alleges Sexual Harassment by Jail Superintendent

In a shocking incident, the District Jail Superintendent in Assam’s Dhubri has been accused of sexual harassment by a female warden, sources said on Wednesday.

The accused jail superintendent has been identified as Prasanta Rajbongshi. As per sources, in regard to the incident, a formal complaint has been lodged by the victim at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

According to the victim, the incident occurred on the night of November 1 when Rajbongshi invited her to attend a dinner at an event held at the jail. Upon visiting Rajbongshi’s office, the warder alleged that the superintendent subjected her to sexual harassment. In the complaint, the victim stated that Rajbongshi ‘touched her body with bad intent’.

On the other hand, the victim has further levelled similar allegations against Majibur Rahman, an inmate; and a co-worker Kamini Nath’s husband, Krishna Barman, accusing them of similar misconduct. Rahman, despite being a convict, is reportedly living freely under ordinary circumstances, allegations said.

In addition to sexual harassment, the superintendent is accused of demanding 50 per cent of the warder's salary in exchange for clearing all her monthly salaries. The female warder had previously submitted a written application requesting leave due to illness, but her request was allegedly ignored by Prasanta Rajbongshi.

Feeling unsafe, the female warder has now expressed her demand for justice and has appealed for legal action against those responsible for the harassment. The case has raised serious concerns, with the authorities facing increasing pressure to ensure justice for the victim. This incident has also sparked widespread outrage in the region.