NLC India Limited & APDCL Inks MoU To Empower Citizens

NLC India Limited & Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an aim to empower citizens with required energy while maintaining ecology by utilizing green energy sources. In total 1000 MW of Solar energy will be developed in Assam.

Shri K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning & Projects), NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and Shri. Rakesh Kumar, Managing Director, APDCL, signed the MoU in presence of Shri Pralhad Joshi and Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking in the event, Pralhad Joshi said that this initiative will boost the power sector in the State. At present the power demand in the country and also in the States is increasing due to rapid electrification. Asserting that India is the fastest growing and the best performing economy in the world, the Minister said that India needs to produce more power to fulfill its growth aspirations so that it can progress faster unhindered.

Joshi informed that the project is being developed with an investment of Rs. 5,000 crores and it is expected to generate around 1000 to 2000 persons in the state during the construction stage and more during the Operation and Maintenance stage.

Talking about coal production, Joshi said that equal importance needs to be given to thermal power. He informed that India at present is producing 817 MT of coal.

The Union Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, India's electrification program has been one of the greatest success stories and said that rural electrification gained momentum under the Modi government with almost all villages of India are now getting connected to the electricity grid.

Appreciating the Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his efforts, the Union Minister assured that his Ministry will provide all necessary support to the Assam Government in boosting the power sector. He also assured that the centre will invest more and will work towards fulfilling the power requirement of Assam.

CM Sarma informed that Assam will require an additional 2000 MW of energy in the next two years to achieve its development goals. He expressed that the Joint Venture between NLCIL and APDCL will be able to generate 1000MW of renewable power in the State.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to empower citizens with required energy while maintaining ecology with green energy sources and will enhance clean energy production. The JV company will generate electricity from all Renewable Energy Sources, including hydro power projects. The company will supply power produced from these Projects to APDCL and other consumers within or outside the State.