Film Society Of Assam Pay Their Respects To Kishor Das

The flim society of Assam organised a tribute ceremony at Jyoti Chitrabon in Guwahati on Sunday in honour of actor Kishor Das who passed away yesterday.

Popular actor Kishor Das passed away in Chennai on Saturday having battled cancer for a long time.

Members of the film fraternity including actors and actresses were present to pay their respects.

Famous actor Ravi Sarma, actress Shyamontika Sharma and politician Pabitra Margherita were among those present at the ceremony alongside several senior and junior members of the fraternity.

A tree was planted by actor Ravi Sharma in the memory of Kishor Das at Jyoti Chitrabon.