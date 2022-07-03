Film Society Of Assam Pay Their Respects To Kishor Das

The flim society of Assam organised a tribute ceremony at Jyoti Chitrabon in Guwahati on Sunday in honour of actor Kishor Das who passed away yesterday.
Popular actor Kishor Das passed away in Chennai on Saturday having battled cancer for a long time.
Members of the film fraternity including actors and actresses were present to pay their respects.
Famous actor Ravi Sarma, actress Shyamontika Sharma and politician Pabitra Margherita were among those present at the ceremony alongside several senior and junior members of the fraternity.
A tree was planted by actor Ravi Sharma in the memory of Kishor Das at Jyoti Chitrabon.
It may be noted that Kishor Das had been undergoing treatment in Guwahati for long and later moved to Chennai for advanced treatment on March last.
According to reports he also suffered from COVID-19 which led to complications.
Das has starred in more than 300 music videos, out of which one of his super hit songs “Turut Turut” became Assam’s Number 1 top views video.
He was known for his roles in TV shows like “Bidhata and Bandhun”, and has also starred in multiple short films.
He also won the “Candid Young Achievement Award” in 2019, and “Most Popular Actor 2020-2021” in the Asianet Icon Award.