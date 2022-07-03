ED Summons Former Mumbai Police Commissioner In NSE Co-Location Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday summoned former police commissioner of Mumbai, Sanjay Pandey in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam.

Pandey, who retired last week, has been summoned to appear before the investigative body at their headquarters on July 5 at 11 am, reported ANI.

His statements will be recorded by the ED under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA).