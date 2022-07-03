ED Summons Former Mumbai Police Commissioner In NSE Co-Location Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday summoned former police commissioner of Mumbai, Sanjay Pandey in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam.
Pandey, who retired last week, has been summoned to appear before the investigative body at their headquarters on July 5 at 11 am, reported ANI.
His statements will be recorded by the ED under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Meanwhile, the case is already being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since 2018 to understand how an audit company incorporated in 2001 by Sanjay Pandey did not raise the issue of NSE servers being compromised.
It may be noted that the breach allowed one of the trading companies to gain unfair access to the system which resulted in windfall profits.
The firm incorporated by Pandey was one of the IT companies supposed to conduct security audits at NSW from 2010 to 2015, when the breach is believed to have taken place leading to the co-location scam.