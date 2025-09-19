North East India Festival Cancelled After Zubeen Garg’s Tragic Death

The North East India Festival has been officially cancelled following the tragic death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, raising widespread questions about the circumstances leading to the incident.

Zubeen Garg had traveled to Singapore to participate in the festival and engage with various stakeholders. According to the festival’s organizers, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, and an official post on the festival’s Instagram handle, the singer passed away at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM today.

The festival had been scheduled to begin this Saturday, with Zubeen set to perform and participate in discussions with several industry figures. On Thursday, he had attended business meetings at Singapore’s Shangri-La Hotel with senior entrepreneurs and policy makers from the region to explore investment opportunities in Northeast India.

It was during this time that Zubeen’s manager reportedly received a call informing them that he had suffered an accident. He was immediately taken to Singapore General Hospital, where efforts to save him proved unsuccessful.

The festival organizers confirmed that they were unaware of Zubeen’s plans to travel to the sea earlier that day. Upon learning of the incident, the North East India Festival team rushed to the hospital and coordinated closely with senior officials to manage the situation and provide all necessary support.

In a public statement, Shyamkanu Mahanta and the festival team expressed their deep sorrow, highlighting the suddenness of the tragedy and announcing the official cancellation of the event. The post also provided a brief outline of the sequence of events leading up to Zubeen’s death, underscoring the unforeseen nature of the accident.

The singer’s passing has left fans, colleagues, and the entire Northeast community in shock. Known for his profound influence on the region’s music and culture, Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise marks a somber moment for Assam and the broader Northeast.