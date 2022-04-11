J&K: Encounter Underway In Kulgam, 2 Terrorists Killed

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out on Monday evening at the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, informed Kashmir police.
Kashmir zone police took to Twitter to inform about the encounter.
It wrote, “#Encounter has started at #Khurbatpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow.”
In a further tweet, police informed that two terrorists were killed in the gunfire, one of whom was established to be from Pakistan.
Meanwhile, two police personnel also sustained bullet injuries in the encounter . They were rushed to the hospital.
“One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) & one #hybrid terrorist killed. 02 Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. #Encounter going on: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” wrote Kashmir zone police on Twitter.
Notably, the encounter is still ongoing and further details are awaited.