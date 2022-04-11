India, Bhutan Will Improve Economic Ties Via NW 2: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday held a one-to-one dialogue with a team of delegates from Bhutan, led by the country’s Economic affairs minister H E Lyonpo Loknath Sharma.
The Minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sonowal met with the Bhutanese delegation on the sidelines of the Waterways Conclave underway in Assam’s Dibrugarh.
Senior officials from both sides were also part of the meeting.
The Union minister stated that both countries can leverage the National Waterway (NW) 2 which is on the Brahmaputra river, for better connectivity and improved economic ties.
Sonowal was discussing the ways to harness the potential of waterways for the progress of Bhutan and India with the delegates.
During the meet, Sonowal also highlighted the traditional bonds of friendship between the neighbouring nations.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary Act East policy had given new momentum to trade and socio-cultural movement between the two nations.
Huge opportunities were offered by the MMLP in Jogighopa and the gateway in Dhubri, the Union minister said.
He added that India’s advantage in providing infrastructural support and low-cost logistics can usher in an era of development for the neighbouring country.
Taking to Twitter, Sonowal wrote, “Harnessing waterways to further prosperity! Had an excellent one-on-one dialogue with a team led by Bhutan Economic Affairs Minister HE Lyonpo Loknath Sharma ji on the sidelines of the #WaterwaysConclave in Dibrugarh.”
“Took up discussions to leverage the NW 2 (Brahmaputra) connectivity for improved economic ties via Jogighopa and Dhubri in Assam,” he added.