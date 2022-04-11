India, Bhutan Will Improve Economic Ties Via NW 2: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday held a one-to-one dialogue with a team of delegates from Bhutan, led by the country’s Economic affairs minister H E Lyonpo Loknath Sharma.

The Minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sonowal met with the Bhutanese delegation on the sidelines of the Waterways Conclave underway in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Senior officials from both sides were also part of the meeting.

The Union minister stated that both countries can leverage the National Waterway (NW) 2 which is on the Brahmaputra river, for better connectivity and improved economic ties.

Sonowal was discussing the ways to harness the potential of waterways for the progress of Bhutan and India with the delegates.

During the meet, Sonowal also highlighted the traditional bonds of friendship between the neighbouring nations.