Oil or Wildlife: Is Vedanta Destroying Dissoi Valley Reserved Forest for Profit?

The Vedanta Oil & Gas Company has commenced preparatory work for oil and natural gas exploration in the Dissoi Valley Reserved Forest along the Assam–Nagaland border, triggering widespread concern among local communities and environmentalists.

Under the supervision of the Mariani Regional Forest Office, the company has cleared green forest areas and started constructing access roads in the reserve. Vedanta had earlier received permission to explore seven designated sites within the forest.

Conservationists warn that these activities threaten wildlife, including elephants and other species, and could lead to irreversible damage to the ecosystem. The move has prompted protests from local organisations, forest authorities, and nature lovers in Mariani, who accuse the multinational company of prioritising extraction over ecological protection.

The Students' Union of Mariani has intensified protests against the ongoing oil and natural gas exploration by Vedanta Oil & Gas in the Dissoi Valley Reserved Forest along the Assam–Nagaland border.

A member of the union stated, “We, the people of Mariani, have always opposed the construction of oil wells in the reserved forest, as it poses a serious threat to protected areas. Vedanta has been cutting down trees extensively for this project, which is alarming.”

The member questioned the distribution of royalties from the exploration, asking, “The company will extract oil and gas, but who will get the royalty? Will it be Assam or Nagaland?”

The union also raised concerns over forest regulations. “When villagers try to cut a single tree for personal use, forest officials deny permission. How is Vedanta allowed to clear large sections of the forest when the initial permission was supposed to be limited?” the member said.

Allegations were also made regarding the contract for the project. According to the union member, the contractor handling the construction is reportedly a relative of a Nagaland minister, even though the project is in Assam’s territory.

The member added that the construction should be immediately stopped and warned that if no action is taken, the union plans to stage large-scale protests against the ongoing operations.

Also Read: Illegal Felling of Six Teak Trees in Doboka Sparks Outrage